Lorde travels the world in "Perfect Places" video

Credit: Brendan WalterLorde has premiered the video for her song “Perfect Places,” the closing track on her sophomore album, Melodrama. The far-traveling clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds the New Zealand singer in a variety of exotic locals as she searches for, you guessed it, “perfect places.”

“A drink, a drumbeat, a paradise, a prison…a far-off island of the mind…let’s go to PERFECT PLACES,” Lorde tweets of the video.

Lorde will hit a number of music festivals this summer, including tonight at Lollapalooza. She’ll embark on a North American headlining tour in support of Melodrama next spring.

