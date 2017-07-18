Lorde spent four hours stuck on a NYC subway train

By Music News Group

Lloyd Bishop/NBCLorde was Seth Meyers‘ musical guest on Monday’s Late Night, where she also chatted with Meyers about her latest album Melodrama and spending four hours stuck on a New York City subway train.

The New Zealand-born singer/songwriter actually thanked the NYC subway in the liner notes of her new album, and told Meyers that while city residents may not consider it a pleasant experience, “it still has a bit of romance” for her.

“When you’re working in the studio you’re very isolated and kind of hang out with a couple of people,” she explained, “so I feel like it kind of reintroduced me back into society.”

What Lorde wasn’t planning on was getting stuck on a crowded train and “sitting on the floor for four hours” a month ago.

When Meyers asked if she was worried about getting recognized, Lorde admited, “All I could think about was that I had a little bit of oatmeal stashed there in my bag, and I was like, anyone finds out, this is gonna be like prized commodity…This will be my family now, they’re gonna be here forever.”

Luckily, those who did spot the 20-year-old pop star were careful not to cause a scene. “People would be very sweet…someone would be like, do a little look and I’d be like, ‘Shhh,” recalls Lorde with a laugh.

Later Lorde returned to perform “Perfect Places,” from her album, Melodrama.

