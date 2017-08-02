Lorde says she'd be fine to just make music and "pop it in a vault"

By Music News Group

Arkan ZakharovLorde doesn’t need to release music to feel validated. In a new cover story with Canada’s FASHION Magazine, the singer reveals that she’d be find to just “make it and pop it in a vault.”

“I make work to challenge myself,” she explains. “The process is very much about me having a conversation with myself. It’s a very private process, and so I feel like I’ve run a marathon by the time it comes out.”

However, she adds, “I do love that people hear the work; I think I would be sad if people didn’t.”

Lorde says she worked on her sophomore album Melodrama as if her first album Pure Heroine never happened. Her aim was to start from scratch, but her ideas for writing good pop songs remained the same.

“It’s about distilling emotions down to their sleekest, shiniest and simplest form,” she says. “And if you do that successfully, it’s like shooting up the cleanest drug imaginable. It’s not cut with anything; it’s so simple it just goes straight to your brain.”

And she does that all without even playing instruments.

“I’m hyper-musical, but I don’t really play anything,” Lorde admits. “I write the songs with different chords because I know exactly what I want chord-wise, and then I sing out the chords. I’m very musical, just not in the traditional way, I guess.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News