LL Cool J and Lionel Richie to be saluted at 2017 Kennedy Center Honors

ABC/Lou RoccoHe’s gone from being “Headsprung” to starring in NCIS: Los Angeles.

Now LL CooL J will become the first rap artist to be celebrated at the world-famous John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Lionel Richie is also among notables from the arts and entertainment world who will be saluted at the 2017 edition of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors gala.

The 40th annual tribute ceremony will be held December 3 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.

This year’s other Kennedy Center Honors recipients are Cuban American singer-songwriter/actress Gloria Estefan, Cuban-American dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade [day LAH-vah-lahd], and acclaimed television writer and producer Norman Lear.

The awards are presented annually by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to people who have made lasting contributions to American culture through the performing arts.

LL responded to the exciting news by tweeting, “To be the first rap artist honored by the @kencen is beyond anything I could have imagined. Dreams don’t have deadlines. God is great.”

Lionel Richie wrote on his Twitter feed, “I’m incredibly honored to be part of the 2017 class!”

The Kennedy Center Honors gala will be recorded for a special that will air on December 26 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The star-studded event will feature tribute performances and will be attended by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The awards themselves will be presented December 2 at the State Department, at a dinner hosted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

