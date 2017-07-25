Little Brooks is going to college, thanks to Uncle Garth

By Music News Group

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteCMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks specializes in creating moments his crowds will never forget, and this weekend in Los Angeles, he delivered another one.

The “Ask Me How I Know” hitmaker invited parents-to-be Katie and Wes to the front of the stage at The Forum to reveal the gender of their baby, which they’d planned to name Brooks, whether it’s a boy or a girl.

After Garth advised the first-time mom and dad to have as many as they can afford, he opened the envelope that showed they’re having a girl.

“I’m extremely happy for you, because I have three of these,” the proud father added, as the audience cheered.

But in typical Garth fashion, he took things one step further.

“We’ll make a deal,” Garth said. “If I am still alive when Brooks goes to college, we’ll pay for her college.” You can check out the gender reveal for yourself, thanks to a fan video on YouTube.

This weekend, Garth and wife Trisha Yearwood return for two more shows in L.A.

