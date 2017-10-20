Listen to unreleased Eagles' performance of "Hotel California" from upcoming deluxe reissue

By Music News Group

Rhino EntertainmentThe Eagles recently announced plans to issue an expanded 40th anniversary edition of their classic album Hotel California on November 24 that will include a bonus disc featuring 10 previously unreleased performances from a series of October 1976 shows near Los Angeles. In advance of the deluxe reissue’s arrival, you can check out the band’s rendition of the record’s famous title track now at Rhino Records’ SoundCloud page.

The performances on the bonus CD were recorded during an October 20-22, 1976, stand at The Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood, California, a couple of months before Hotel California hit stores. The Eagles’ live take on the song was highlighted by Don Henley‘s strong, gritty vocals and an inspired dual guitar solo by Joe Walsh and Don Felder.

As previously reported, the deluxe 40th anniversary reissue of Hotel California is a three-disc collection that includes a CD boasting a remastered version of the original album, the live bonus CD and a Blu-ray Audio disc containing three high-resolution mixes of the record. The deluxe set comes packaged with a hardbound book featuring rare photos, plus a replica tour book and a poster.

Single-CD and two-CD editions of the Hotel California reissue also will be available, as will digital and streaming versions.

The Eagles recently kicked off a brief series of fall U.S. tour dates that are plotted out through an October 27 show in Detroit. In the wake of founding member Glenn Frey‘s death in January 2016, the group has tapped Frey’s son Deacon and country star Vince Gill to step in for Glenn.

Here are all of the band’s upcoming concerts:

10/20 — Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

10/21 — Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

10/24 — Louisville, KY, KFC YUM! Center

10/27 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

