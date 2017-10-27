Listen to three new songs from Chris Brown's "Heartbreak on a Full Moon"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesChris Brown‘s new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, isn’t due until Halloween, but the singer had some treats to share with fans — three new tracks.

“Pull Up” finds Chris, with bedroom eyes and heavy Auto-Tune, cooing “I may be the wrong one now/but it’s the right time/You’re such a good girl/but I know you got a bad side.”

In “Everybody Knows,” Chris pines for a lost love before turning angry with Chris singing on the chorus: “Everybody knows about you/and they shouldn’t f****** know about you.”

In “Hope You Do,” Chris sings about making a drunk dial to a girl who he hopes will pick up when he calls at 3 a.m.

Chris’ 40-track opus arrives Tuesday.

