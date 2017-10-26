Listen to rare live Rolling Stones performance of "Satisfaction" from upcoming "On Air" compilation

By Music News Group

Polydor/UMeThe Rolling Stones have offered up a new preview of their forthcoming On Air compilation, which features live performances from the band’s appearances on various BBC radio shows from 1963 to 1965.

You can check out a version of The Stones’ breakthrough hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” that they played on the Saturday Club program on September 18, 1965, now at RollingStone.com and on the band’s VEVO YouTube channel.

The Saturday Club performance of “Satisfaction” is slightly loose but fairly faithful to the studio version, which had been released as a single in the U.S. in June 1965 and in the U.K. in August. The live rendition showcases Keith Richards’ classic fuzz-guitar riff, and doesn’t fade out like the studio version does.

The Rolling Stones — On Air will be released on December 1, and will be available a single CD, a deluxe two-CD set, a high-quality vinyl LP, and a limited-edition colored vinyl disc.

The album features recordings from U.K. radio programs like Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues, The Joe Loss Pop Show and the aforementioned Saturday Club, and includes eight songs that were never recorded commercially by The Stones and never appeared on any of their previous albums.

Find out more about the On Air compilation at RollingStones.com.

