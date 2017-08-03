Listen to Motörhead's gritty version of the David Bowie classic "Heroes"

By Music News Group

Motörhead MusicMotörhead recently announced plans to release a new compilation called Under Cöver on September 1, which features various cover songs the rock legends recorded over the last 25 years. RollingStone.com has now premiered an official video for one of those tunes: a previously unreleased rendition of David Bowie‘s 1977 anthem “Heroes.”

The video starts with a humorous clip of late Motörhead singer/bassist Lemmy Kilmister, who died in December 2015, playing a slot machine with three spinning panels that surprisingly land on photos of the band’s members: Lemmy, guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee. The video goes on to feature recent footage of the band playing in concert, along with a montage of photos of the group on stage and backstage.

Motörhead’s version of “Heroes” is grittier and louder than Bowie’s original, and also features some slightly modified lyrics. The band recorded the track in 2015 during sessions for the group’s final studio album, Bad Magic.

Other songs featured on Under Cöver include The Rolling Stones‘ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Sympathy for the Devil,” Judas Priest‘s “Breaking the Law,” Sex Pistols‘ “God Save the Queen,” Ted Nugent‘s “Cat Scratch Fever” and The Ramones‘ “Rockaway Beach,” as well as a version of Metallica‘s “Whiplash,” for which Motörhead won the Best Metal Performance Grammy in 2005.

The album will be available on CD, 180-gram vinyl LP, digital formats, and as a super deluxe box set featuring the CD, the LP, a replica VIP guest pass and a patch.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News