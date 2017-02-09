Listen to Jerry Cantrell's "John Wick" Song, "A Job to Do"

By Music News Group

Credit: Johnny BuzzerioAlice in Chains guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell has contributed a new song called “A Job to Do” to the John Wick: Chapter 2 soundtrack, and you can listen to it now via Billboard.com.

The track begins with an acoustic guitar before expanding into grungier territory, and Cantrell’s signature vocals certainly gives it an Alice in Chains flavor. He co-wrote “A Job to Do” with composer Tyler Bates, who scored the film.

“I moved houses a few years ago and ended up meeting my new neighbor, Tyler,” Cantrell tells Billboard. “He did the first [John Wick] movie and a song with Marilyn Manson [‘Killing Strangers’] that I thought really fit the film. He mentioned there was going to be a sequel and maybe we could work it out.”

Of writing a song specially for a film, Cantrell says the process was “kind of fun.”

“It almost felt like an assignment that I gave to myself,” he adds. “It’s not unlike how I normally write from a personal point of view, whether mine or someone else’s.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 follows an assassin, played by Keanu Reeves, who is reluctantly pulled back into an insane world of expertly choreographed gunfights and car chases. The soundtrack will be released digitally this Friday, February 10, the same day the film hits theaters.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News