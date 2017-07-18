Listen to In This Moment's cover of "In the Air Tonight"

By Music News Group

Atlantic Records/Roadrunner RecordsIn This Moment has shared their cover of the Phil Collins classic “In the Air Tonight.”

Maria Brink and company’s version starts with a slow build, much like the original track, before exploding with their own take on the song’s iconic drum solo. You can listen to the cover, and watch its accompanying lyric video, now on YouTube.

The “In the Air Tonight” cover appears on In This Moment’s forthcoming album Ritual, which will be released July 21. Ritual also includes the lead single “Oh Lord” and the track “Black Wedding,” which features vocals from the legendary Rob Halford of Judas Priest.

In This Moment is currently touring the U.S. behind Ritual, and they’ll be on the road supporting the album through the fall.

