Listen to Bleachers & Hayley Williams cover Tegan and Sara for new compilation

ABC/Randy HolmesBleachers and Paramore‘s Hayley Williams both appear on The Con X: Covers, a new compilation released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tegan and Sara‘s 2007 album, The Con. The album is available now on digital platforms.

As its title suggests, The Con X: Covers features some of Tegan and Sara’s favorite artists performing their versions of tracks from The Con. Bleachers takes on the track “Burn Your Life Down,” while Williams tries her hand at the song “Nineteen.”

The Con X: Covers also features contributions from CHVRCHES, Ryan Adams and PVRIS. Proceeds from the album will be donated the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which supports self-identified women and girls in the LGBTQ community.

