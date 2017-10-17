Listen to an early demo of Metallica's "Master of Puppets"

By Music News Group

Blackened RecordingsMetallica has shared an early demo of “Master of Puppets,” which will be included on the band’s forthcoming deluxe box set reissue of their iconic 1986 album. You can download the track now via digital outlets.

Recorded in June 1985, the “Master of Puppets” demo is a rawer version of the song, and feels more like a track from Metallica’s first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride the Lightning.

The deluxe Master of Puppets album reissue will be released on November 10. Metallica’s also working on reissues of the next two albums in their discography: 1988’s …And Justice for All and 1991’s self-titled record, aka The Black Album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News