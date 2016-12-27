Listen: "Run the Jewels 3" Is Available Now

By Music News Group

Paul R. Giunta/Getty ImagesArriving two weeks ahead of schedule, Run the Jewels’ third album, Run the Jewels 3, is now available to download and stream.

Comprised of recording artist Killer Mike and record producer El-P, the hip-hop duo’s latest studio project features 14 tracks with guest vocals from a variety of stars, including Danny Brown, Trina and TV on the Radio lead singer Tunde Adebimpe.

Here’s the track list:

“Down” (featuring Joi)

“Talk to Me”

“Legend Has It”

“Call Ticketron”

“Hey Kids (Bumaye)” [featuring Danny Brown]“Stay Gold”

“Don’t Get Captured”

“Thieves! (Screamed the Ghost)” [featuring Tunde Adebimpe]“2100” (featuring BOOTS)

“Panther Like a Panther (Miracle Mix)” [featuring Trina]“Everybody Stay Calm”

“Oh Mama”

“Thursday in the Danger Room” (featuring Kamasi Washington)

“A Report to Shareholders/Kill Your Masters”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News