Listen now: X Ambassadors can't help getting "Ahead of Myself" on new song

ABC/Paula LoboX Ambassadors has premiered a new track called “Ahead of Myself.” The song starts off as an acoustic ballad before expanding into something bigger thanks to a heavy drum beat and a few electronic elements. You can download “Ahead of Myself” now digitally.

“Ahead of Myself” is the first official single from X Ambassadors’ forthcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to 2015’s “Renegades”-boasting debut, VHS. The band has also released the new songs “Hoping,” “Torches” and “The Devil You Know” this year, though it’s unclear if they’ll be included on the new album.

In other X Ambassadors news, the band will play a free show July 31 in Chicago in celebration of the MLS All-Star Game.

