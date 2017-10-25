Listen now: Selena Gomez releases dreamy, dance-y Marshmello collab, “Wolves”

Interscope RecordsFor the past week, Selena Gomez has been getting fans hyped on social media for “Wolves,” her new collaboration with EDM producer Marshmello. Now the song has arrived.

The tune has a dark and dreamy quality, with Selena singing about going through many obstacles to reach the one she loves.

“I’ve been running through the jungle/I’ve been crying with the wolves/To get to you, to get to/I’ve been down the darkest alleys/Saw the dark side of the moon/To get to you, to get to you,” she sings on the chorus over a dance beat.

“The song is just really beautiful and personal and the lyrics just have a whole story of its own,” Selena tells Apple Music’s Beats 1. “Weirdly at the same time I was working on it in Japan, I was going through stuff too. So it’s mirrored everything.”

