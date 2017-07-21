Listen now: Morgan Evans releases "Kiss Somebody," on his way to the altar with Kelsea Ballerini

By Music News Group

Warner Nashville/Robby KleinAustralian singer/songwriter Morgan Evans is now officially on his way to being a star in the U.S., with the release Friday of his debut single, “Kiss Somebody.”.

“I’m equal parts excited, nervous and proud to have this one out in the world…” says the man who’s also Kelsea Ballerini‘s fiancé. “Feels like the start of a new chapter for me and one I’m stoked to be entering. Hopefully people will turn it up, love it and maybe even kiss somebody too!”

Morgan’s currently working on his debut album for Warner Music Nashville. He and Kelsea plan to tie the knot sometime near the end of the year.

“Kiss Somebody” is available to stream or download now. You can also check out the audio-only version of the song on YouTube.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News