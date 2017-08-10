Listen now: Liam Gallagher premieres new "As You Were" track, "For What It's Worth"

By Music News Group

Warner Bros/Parlophone RecordsStop, hey, what’s that sound? It’s Liam Gallagher‘s new song “For What It’s Worth,” a track from the ex-Oasis vocalist’s debut solo album, As You Were. You can download “For What It’s Worth” now via digital outlets.

“For What It’s Worth” isn’t a cover of the iconic Buffalo Springfield protest song — instead, it’s an earnest, apologetic track, which might be jarring if you’re familiar with Liam’s, uh, colorful personality.

“I wanted to write an apology,” Liam says in a statement. “Not to one person, but to everyone, because I’m no good at saying sorry. That song is a tune.”

As You Were will be released October 6, and Liam will kick off his first North American solo tour in November.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News