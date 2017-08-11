Listen now: Finally free Phillip Phillips returns with new song, "Miles"

By Music News Group

Interscope RecordsPhillip Phillips has returned with his first new music in three years. It’s a single called “Miles,” which is now available for download.

Phillip had been unable to release music for a while because he was tied up in litigation with 19 Entertainment, the folks behind American Idol. In a statement, he says, “I am so excited to have the connection with my fans again by releasing new music.”

He adds that the song “is about going through change but not being alone while it’s happening. Just knowing that there is always light after dark.”

“This has been a really interesting journey and I’ve learned a lot personally and professionally,” the American Idol season 11 champ adds. “This is a new time and I’m excited about taking everyone along. It’s good stuff!”

Phillip is currently on the road with the Goo Goo Dolls. His sets include “Miles” and other songs that will appear on his upcoming third album.

