Listen now: Avenged Sevenfold shares cover of '60s number-one hit "Runaway"

Credit: Jeff ForneyAvenged Sevenfold has released a cover the 1961 number-one hit “Runaway,” originally recorded by rock n’ roll and country artist Del Shannon. The track is streaming now on Soundcloud.

For their punk rock take on “Runaway,” Avenged Sevenfold handed over lead vocals to guitarist Zacky Vengeance. They also recruited an extra guitarist in Warren Fitzgerald of the punk band The Vandals.

“I’ve always loved ‘Runaway’ and the dark undertone hidden behind the upbeat doo wop track,” says Vengeance in a statement. “You can hear sincere anguish in his voice. I raised my hand to add a little punk rock flair to the vocals, have some fun, and give the fans a little something to talk about.”

The “Runaway” cover was released as part of the continued expansion of the Avenged Sevenfold’s latest album, The Stage. Throughout the summer, the band has been adding new songs to The Stage in an effort to turn it into a “living piece of art.” They’ve previously shared covers of the Mexican folk song “Malaguena Salerosa” and the Mr. Bungle track “Retrovertigo,” plus an original song called “Dose.”

Avenged Sevenfold is currently touring with Metallica.

