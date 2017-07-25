Listen now: 911 call reporting Chester Bennington's death released

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesThe 911 call reporting Chester Bennington‘s death has been released by police. The call was made by a driver who was scheduled to pick up the Linkin Park frontman in his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California outside of Los Angeles.

“I just got on location, I’m a driver,” the caller says. “[‘Bennington’s’] housekeeper came out and said that he unfortunately killed himself, he hung himself. He’s in his room.”

Throughout the call, you can hear the housekeeper sobbing in the background.

Bennington died by suicide last Thursday, July 20. He was 41.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News