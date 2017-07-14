Listen: Big Sean raps about being broke and trusting himself on new Coldplay track

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboBig Sean is giving fans some inspiration for the weekend with his guest vocals on British rock group Coldplay‘s new song, “Miracles (Someone Special).”

On the track, the rapper rhymes about his struggles to make it in the music industry, including not having enough money to pay tuition.

But as his verse continues, he tells fans that trusting himself helped him conquer his fears and claim success on his own terms.

“Miracles (Someone Special)” can be heard on Coldplay’s new project, Kaleidoscope. Both are now available for digital download.

