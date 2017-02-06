Lion Babe Debuts New Single, "Rockets"

By Music News Group

Baby DukaLion Babe‘s new single, “Rockets,” is a hypnotizing, chilled-out track featuring vocals by artist Moe Moks and, of course, frontwoman Jillian Hervey, who tells Noisey that the song is about “good times in a crazy world.”



The release is their first of 2017. It comes from the soul-R&B duo’s forthcoming EP, scheduled to arrive this spring.

Lion Babe also is slated to debut “Rockets” live for the first time this Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid spring 2017 fashion show.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News