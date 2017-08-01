Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn eulogized Chester Bennington at private funeral; Stone Temple Pilots members performed "Amazing Grace"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesA private funeral for Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was held this past Saturday, July 29, at the South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates, California, and now, details from the memorial have emerged.

Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn each gave eulogies during the service, as did Ryan Shuck, who played with Bennington in his side project, Dead by Sunrise.

Additionally, Bennington’s former Stone Temple Pilots band mates Robert and Dean DeLeo, as well as ex-Velvet Revolver/Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, who played with Bennington in the band Kings of Chaos, performed “Amazing Grace” at the memorial.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20. He was 41.

