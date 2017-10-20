Linkin Park's Chester Bennington memorial concert to stream live online

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesTickets to Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington memorial concert sold out almost immediately, but even if you didn’t get tickets, you’ll still be able to watch live online.

The one-night-only show, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27, will stream live via Linkin Park’s YouTube page beginning at 7:45 p.m. PT.

Billed as Linkin Park and Friends, the concert will feature performances from Blink-182, Korn‘s Jonathan Davis, and Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, plus members of Avenged Sevenfold, System of a Down and No Doubt, among others.

