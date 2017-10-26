Linkin Park shares Steve Aoki remix of "One More Light"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesLinkin Park has released a new remix of “One More Light,” the title track from the band’s latest album. The remix was done by star DJ and frequent collaborator Steve Aoki. You can download it now via digital outlets.

“Keep @ChesterBe close to your heart & play this one loud!” Aoki tweets. “Sing it loud! We all miss u so much.”

Aoki and Linkin Park previously worked together on the songs “Darker than Blood” and “A Light that Never Comes.” Last month, the DJ released a mash-up of those two tracks, titled “Darker than the Light that Never Bleeds.”

Bennington died by suicide on July 20. He was 41. According to Bennington’s will, obtained by TMZ, the majority of the musician’s assets will go to his widow, Talinda, and his six children.

Linkin Park will hold a memorial concert in honor of Bennington this Friday, October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The show will stream online via the band’s YouTube page beginning at 7:45 p.m. PT.

