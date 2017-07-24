Linkin Park sales, streams surge following Chester Bennington's death; Jared Leto, Incubus & more pay tribute

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesLinkin Park‘s catalog has seen a surge in sales following the death of frontman Chester Bennington. According to Billboard, the combined sales of the band’s albums and songs has increased by 5,332 per cent.

With the sales increase, four of Linkin Park’s albums have returned to the Billboard 200. The band’s most recent effort, this year’s One More Light, re-enters the chart at number 17 after debuted at number one in May. Meanwhile, their 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory, arrives and number 27 on the chart, while 2003’s Meteora and 2007’s Minutes to Midnight re-enter the list at 41 and 115, respectively.

Additionally, streams of Linkin Park songs have increased by 730 percent in the wake of Bennington’s death.

Bennington died by suicide last Thursday, July 20. He was 41. Over the weekend, more tributes from fellow musicians poured in to mourn the singer.

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars shared a statement remembering Bennington. “When I think of Chester I remember his smile,” Leto wrote. “His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion.”

Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger told Billboard, “Chester’s passing came to me as a total shock. We were all together just recently in collective mourning of Chris Cornell, and we all watched Chester sing a heartfelt ‘Hallelujah’ in respect to him…which makes this situation even all the more shocking.”

Aaron Lewis dedicated a performance of Staind‘s “Something to Remind You” to Bennington, and Motionless in White covered Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer.”

Pop singer Kiiara, who sang with Bennington on Linkin Park’s song “Heavy,” wrote, “My heart is in a million pieces. I miss you so much. I love you.”

