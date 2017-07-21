Linkin Park cancels tour in wake of Chester Bennington's death

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesLinkin Park‘s tour has been cancelled. According to Live Nation, the band has officially scrapped its North American trek, scheduled to kick off next Thursday, July 27 in Boston.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington,” Live Nation says in a statement. “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

The cancellation comes one day after frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in his home outside Los Angeles Thursday. His death has been ruled a suicide by hanging by the Los Angeles County coroner. He was 41.

The tour was scheduled in support of Linkin Park’s new album One More Light, which was released this past May.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

Source:: Music News