Linkin Park announces North American "One More Light" tour

ABC/Randy HolmesLinkin Park has announced a North American headlining tour in support of their forthcoming new album, One More Light.

The summer and fall outing, which will feature rapper Machine Gun Kelly as the opener, will kick off July 27 in Boston, and will conclude October 22 in Los Angeles.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, May 9 through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, May 12.

“Our fans know how much love we put into our live show,” says guitarist Brad Delson in a statement. “They know how much we enjoy the connection when we play a fan favorite on stage. The emotional and sonic content of this new batch of songs is going to bring a whole new dimension to the show.”

One More Light will be released May 19.

Here are Linkin Park’s tour dates:

7/27 — Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

8/1 — Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

8/2 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/5 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

8/7 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/8 — Toronto, ONT, Budweiser Stage

8/10 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

8/12 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

8/14 — Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/15 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

8/17 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

8/19 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Ampitheatre

8/20 — West Palm Beach, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

8/22 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

8/23 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

8/25 — Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion

8/26 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

8/28 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena

8/30 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/1 — Lake Tahoe, NV, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/2 — Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/14 — Seattle, WA, KeyArena

10/15 — Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/17 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center at Fresno State

10/18 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

10/20 — San Diego, CA, Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

10/22 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

