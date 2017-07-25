Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst remembers his longtime friend, Chester Bennington

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesLimp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has shared his remembrances of his late friend, Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington. In a piece written for Variety, Durst recalls when Linkin Park opened for Limp Bizkit for their first European show.

“I remember seeing them on the side of the stage and as were performing, I was thinking to myself, ‘Chester’s voice is going to blow these kids the f*** up,'” says Durst. “It was a great moment and I’m happy now to have had it.”

Durst also remembers Bennington’s “way of making anyone he spoke to feel heard, understood and significant,” as well as his “contagious and empowering” spirit.

In the last conversation the pair had together, Durst says Bennington gave him “the most selfless and motivational compliments in regards to Limp Bizkit and myself and thanking me for paving the path for bands like Linkin Park.

“In return, I told him if it weren’t for him and his voice and his words, this genre would never have reached the masses and affected so many lives,” says Durst. “I thanked him for being so courageous and humble and for always being such a gentleman. We laughed and hugged and told jokes as if there would always be a tomorrow for us to meet again.

“I want to hug him now and let him know that we all experience our own pain and deal with it our own ways,” Durst concludes. “I know his torture is unique to him, but I would always be here to listen and help in any way I can. But I won’t get that hug and that moment now, which makes me so sad.”

Bennington died by suicide last Thursday, July 20. He was 41.

