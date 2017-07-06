Lil Wayne steps up lawsuit against Universal and Cash Money Records

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Randy HolmesLil Wayne has added Universal Music Group and Cash Money Records owners Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams to an ongoing lawsuit.

Weezy filed an amended petition to his suit that charges there was a conspiracy among Cash Money and Universal to prevent him from collecting millions of dollars, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He’s requesting the right to finally release Tha Carter V CD, and is seeking $40 million in damages.

In the suit, the New Orleans rapper claims that Cash Money‘s debts have prevented him from receiving his $8 million advance for Tha Carter V, as well as royalties from Drake‘s music on Wayne’s Young Money label. He is demanding a third of net profits from Drake’s recordings.

The new document claims that Cash Money and its distribution company, Universal, made an agreement that would interfere with his management and reduce financial rewards from his Young Money label.

Wayne is demanding that “a receiver be appointed to supervise the operations of the Young Money Label joint venture, or in the alternative, the joint venture be adjudged terminated and a liquidator appointed.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News