Lil Wayne Now Has Most "Billboard" Hot 100 Appearances of Any Solo Artist

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesWale‘s song “Running Back,” with a guest vocal appearance by Lil Wayne, made it’s way this week onto Billboard‘s Hot 100 singles chart at #100.

That’s one small step for Wale, but one giant leap for Lil Wayne because it’s Weezy’s 133rd appearance on the chart, making him the solo artist with the most all-time entries in the chart’s 58-year history, according to the magazine.

Among solo acts, Wayne is now one notch ahead of Drake, who has 132 chart appearances.

Among all acts, solo and group, the cast of Glee reigns supreme, with 207 appearances on the Hot 100.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News