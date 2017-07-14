Like father, like son: Will's Smith son Jaden Smith releases new music

By Music News Group

Michael Stewart/WireImageWill Smith‘s son Jaden Smith is not giving up on his second career as a recording artist.

The rising star, who was once dubbed “the next Nirvana” by Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, has released not one, but two new songs: “Watch Me” and “Batman.”

“Watch Me” — which appears to be inspired by Kanye West — and “Batman” are both available to buy online.

The songs were released this Friday via MSFTS Music, which is the label arm of Jaden’s art collective and lifestyle brand, MSFTSrep, in partnership with JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation entertainment company.

In an official statement Jaden says, “The collaboration between Roc Nation and MSFTS Music is empowering for the youth and flat-out legendary. Having the support of Roc Nation to get our music to the masses and change culture is a dream come true and a blessing.”

As for his acting career, Jaden is set to star in the upcoming romantic teen drama Life In a Year, opposite Terrence Howard, Nia Long and Cara Delevingne.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised But It Will Be Broadcasted. I Dropped 2 Singles And They Are Out Now. #MSFTSmusic — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) July 14, 2017

Source:: Music News