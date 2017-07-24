By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Randy HolmesWeed enthusiasts will soon be able to light up with an official Snoop Dogg bong.

The Long Beach, California MC is partnering with the Famous Brandz company to launch Pounds Smoking Accessories. According to AllHipHop.com, the line of five water pipes are named after his recording studios: Battleship, Mothership, Rocketship, Spaceship, and Starship.

“Pounds is my way of offering and sharing a premium smoking experience for any consumers,” he says in a statement. “Whether you’re into flower or oil, Pounds has the product for you.”

The pipes range in price from $129 to $279.

This is the latest in a series of marijuana ventures for the former Death Row recording artist. Two years ago, he launched his Leafs by Snoop marijuana line in Colorado. He also owns a marijuana lifestyle website, Merryjane.com.

