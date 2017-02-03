Life of Agony Returns with First New Song in 12 Years, "A Place Where There's No More Pain"

By Music News Group

Napalm RecordsLife of Agony is back with their first new song in more than a decade. The track is called “A Place Where There’s No More Pain,” and you can listen to it now via Billboard.com.

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain” is the title track from Life of Agony’s forthcoming, fifth studio album, which will be released April 28. It’s the band’s first album since 2005’s Broken Valley, and their first since vocalist Mina Caputo came out as transgender in 2011.

“What made Life of Agony reunite [now] was the power of music and the power of love — the love we have for each other and each other’s families,” Caputo tells Billboard. “Not only were the die-hard fans waiting for a new record for a long time now, but I think the individual members in the band were also excited and keen on making a new album as well. The band is notorious for disappearing for quite some time and then reappearing to open up some more wounds: lyrically, melodically and musically speaking.”

Here is the A Place Where There’s No More Pain track list:

“Meet My Maker”

“Right This Wrong”

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain”

“Dead Speak Kindly”

“A New Low”

“World Gone Mad”

“Bag of Bones”

“Walking Catastrophe”

“Song for the Abused”

“Little Spots of You”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News