"Life Changes": Thomas Rhett puts an autobiographical spin on his third album

The Valory Music Co.Thomas Rhett‘s third album is set to come out September 8, and it’ll be called Life Changes. It’s an appropriate title, since TR and wife Lauren just adopted their first daughter, from Uganda, and their first biological child is due any day now.

The ACM Male Vocalist of the Year co-produced the record and had a hand in writing ten of its fourteen tracks. It also includes a duet with his dad, nineties hitmaker and successful songwriter Rhett Akins, on a tune called “Drink a Little Beer.”

Along the way, TR flirts with everything from rap to rock to smooth jazz to Motown.

“I am and will always be a country artist,” Thomas says of the variety of styles on the album. “It’s who I am, it’s in my blood.”

He goes on: “I will always try to push boundaries because that rebellious side has been in me since I was a kid. My voice and my journey that inspired these songs is the glue that makes this album cohesive. This is where I’m at musically, and these are my stories.”

TR is following up his #1 single “Craving You” by releasing the new tune, “Unforgettable.”

Here’s the complete track list for Life Changes, which is available for pre-order now:

“Craving You” (featuring Maren Morris)

“Unforgettable”

“Sixteen”

“Drink a Little Beer” (featuring Rhett Akins)

“Marry Me”

“Leave Right Now”

“Smooth Like the Summer”

“Life Changes”

“When You Look Like That”

“Sweetheart”

“Kiss Me Like a Stranger”

“Renegades”

“Gateway Love”

“Grave”

