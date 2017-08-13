Life Changes: Thomas Rhett and wife welcome daughter Ada James Akins

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett and his wife Lauren had an “Unforgettable” day on Saturday: their welcomed their baby daughter.

On Sunday, TR tweeted, “At 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born. It was truly the most amazing thing I’ve ever experienced. Thank you Lord & everyone for the prayers.” “Akins” is TR’s legal surname.

On Instagram, he wrote, “I can’t believe that we have two daughters!! My wife…labored almost 36 hours. She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister!”

Baby Ada joins big sister Willa Gray Akins, who TR and Lauren adopted this past May from a Ugandan orphanage.

TR’s new album, which is appropriately titled Life Changes, is due September 8.

At 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born. It was truly the most amazing thing I’ve ever experienced. Thank you Lord & everyone for the prayers🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/XVBfLMtYNv — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) August 13, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.