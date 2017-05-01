Life ain't a game: Ja Rule sued after Fyre Festival fiasco

By Music News Group

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesA $100 million proposed class-action lawsuit was filed on Sunday against the disastrous Fyre Festival and its organizers, including Ja Rule.

It alleges that the music festival‘s “lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees, [who] suddenly found themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions.”

The suit, filed by festival attendee Daniel Jung on behalf of himself and all other festival attendees slams organizers, claiming Fyre Festival “was nothing more than a get-rich-quick scam from the very beginning.”

It also asserts claims of fraud, breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith, and negligent misrepresentation.

Ja Rule released a statement via Twitter on Friday, saying he was “heartbroken” about that the event and “was not a scam as everyone is reporting.” He also said that it was not his fault, but he is “taking responsibility.”

On Saturday, the organizers promised in a statement posted to the festival’s website that “all festival goers this year will be refunded in full.” Ja Rule also also wrote a Twitter message on Sunday stating that all guests have been sent forms to apply for refunds.

Ticket packages for the now-postponed event reportedly sold for between $4,000 to as as much as $100,000 per person, according to the suit and ticket purchasers.

Last week, the two-weekend festival, which promised ticket-holders a “once-in-a-lifetime musical experience,” descended into chaos as festival-goers arrived to find barely-livable conditions, dwindling supplies of food and other indications of poor planning.

