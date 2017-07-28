Liam Payne spills secrets on 1D bandmates over hot wings

The singer took part in the latest installment of Complex and First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” a web series where celebrities get interviewed as they chow down on progressively hotter chicken wings.

Between bites, Liam revealed many things about his One Direction bandmates. For instance, Louis Tomlinson is the messiest, Harry Styles cries the most, and Niall Horan is the best one to have a beer with.

Liam also recalls the story behind an Instagram photo of him and Drake.

“This is me and Drake in the club, which is so funny because we got thrown out of this party,” he revealed. He refused to explain any further. “You all want to know so much more,” he acknowledged, but added, “That’s all I can talk about.”

Liam concluded the interview by conquering the hottest “Pepper X” sauce. He confidently poured extra sauce onto his wing, before realizing that was a huge mistake.

“I’m sweating,” he said. “This just gets worse, man… I got cocky, it’s happened.”

