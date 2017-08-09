Liam Payne on One Direction's future: "We have to" reunite

By Music News Group

ABC/Heidi GutmanLast month, Louis Tomlinson said there was “no question” that One Direction would reunite one day. Turns out bandmate Liam Payne agrees.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Liam says, “Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to — I mean, we’ve got an album we haven’t even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.”

That album was Made in the A.M., which came out in November of 2015 and was the group’s first without Zayn Malik. It was a huge hit, but after its release, the group announced they were going on hiatus, so there was no tour.

While we’re waiting, Liam, Louis, Niall Horan and Harry Styles have all launched successful solo careers, and Harry, of course, has branched out into films, thanks to the hit movie Dunkirk. Liam says of Harry’s career as an actor, “I think honestly he’s really, really suited to the job.”

“I haven’t seen [Dunkirk]t yet, but I’m planning on having a little event with my team and some of my family and going down and all of us watching it together, because I wanna make sure it’s in a nice setting,” Liam adds. “I haven’t been to a cinema in ages, and I like going to the cinema.”

Liam currently has two singles on the chart: “Strip That Down” and his Zedd collaboration “Get Low.”

