Liam Payne feels "really lucky" to work with Zedd & Ed

ABC/Heidi GutmanAt this point, all the members of One Direction have solo singles out, but Liam Payne has two: his collabo with Zedd, “Get Low,” and his hit “Strip That Down,” co-written with Ed Sheeran. Liam says he knows how fortunate he is to be able to work with those two hitmakers.

“I’m really lucky with the two people I’ve got to make music with so far at the moment,” he tells ABC Radio. “And there’s so much more to come!”

In fact, Liam’s just put the finishing touches on his debut solo album. But since the Zedd song is more of a dance track, and “Strip That Down” is more R&B-flavored pop, which of those musical styles will we hear on the album? According to Liam, both…and then some.

“They’re both different corner-pieces of the puzzle, is what I’d say,” he tells ABC Radio. “But there’s a lot more to it, there’s some ballads. I don’t wanna base myself in any form of genre, even though I do love hip-hop and rap music…I mean, the musical sound [of the album] is really eclectic.”

Liam says right now, he just can’t get over the fact that he has two singles out at the same time.

“I mean it feels crazy, it’s going so well!” he laughs. “‘Strip that Down’s just taken off on radio at the moment, which is amazing and I can’t thank everybody enough who’s put the work in behind it, and obviously the fans who are enjoying the record.”

“It’s crazy! To have two out at the same time is just absolutely amazing,” he gushes. “And I love both of the songs, so I’m extremely happy with what we’ve made.”

Liam performed “Get Low” Friday on ABC’s Good Morning America with Zedd. No word yet on when his album will be out.

