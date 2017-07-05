Liam Gallagher walks the streets of London in "Chinatown" video

By Music News Group

Warner Bros/Parlophone RecordsLiam Gallagher has premiered the video from his new track “Chinatown,” which will appear on his forthcoming debut solo album As You Were. The clip is streaming now on YouTube.

In the video, the former Oasis vocalist strolls the streets of London, including a stop, naturally, in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood. He also comes across an art mural paying tribute to the victims of the May bombing in Manchester, Gallagher’s hometown.

As You Were will be released October 6. Gallagher will play Lollapalooza in August, and in November he’ll embark on his first North American solo tour.

