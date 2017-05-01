"Let's wait awhile" for Janet Jackson's mystery countdown to end

By Music News Group

ABC/STEVE FENNJanet Jackson has a secret — but we’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. ET tonight to find out what it is.

You may have noticed Janet’s posted a countdown clock ticking away on her official website, but what it’s counting down to is unknown.

There’s speculation that a new tour, single, album or music video will be announced when the timer reaches zero. But again, that’s only speculation.

If you had to guess, though, a tour announcement would be a good one. Last year, Janet postponed her Unbreakable World Tour to start a family.

The 50-year-old welcomed her first child, Eissa [EE-sa], with her now-estranged husband Wissam Al Mana this January, and shared the first public picture of the baby boy last month.

