Let's be friends: Solange and SZA plan chill session

SZA; Courtesy of RCASolange and SZA could be hanging out together very soon.

The two artists recently sent praises to one another on social media, with SZA first responding to a fan video of Solange spinning around a room while listening to SZA’s track “Love Galore.”

“SIGH I JUS WANNA HOLD HANDS N SPIN AROUND THA ROOM W CHU,” SZA wrote. Solange then replied in a tweet of her own, “Solana Solange Spin for the win! Less [sic] make a date and dooo it.”

And perhaps the two pairing up for some fun might lead to an amazing musical collaboration.

SZA’s debut album, Ctrl entered the Billboard 200 at #3 in late June. Solange’s latest disc A Seat at the Table, earned the artist her first Grammy earlier this year.

