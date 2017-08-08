Let the trash talk begin: Blake Shelton signs up Rascal Flatts, sizes up his competition on "The Voice"

By Music News Group

David Becker/Getty Images via ABCRascal Flatts will be hanging out in Hollywood with Blake Shelton this fall: the hit-making trio serves as advisors for Team Blake on the upcoming thirteenth season of The Voice.

And while NBC’s hit reality show doesn’t return until September 25th, it’s never too early for Blake to start trash-talking his competitors…jokingly, of course.

“When I think of the other coaches and this season,” he tells Extra, “it’s going to be some of what we have seen before with Adam [Levine] and his ego. Miley [Cyrus] is a returning coach. She’s changed, she’s turned a dial. She’s country now and that’s an insult to me and I take it personally, so she’s on my hit list.”

“The jury’s out on Jennifer [Hudson],” he says of the new addition this season. “She’s a sweet person. I like her a lot. Beautiful girl, but that doesn’t matter. She is also my competition, so forget her.”

Blake also doesn’t rule out a return by his girlfriend and former coach, Gwen Stefani.

“I hope Gwen comes around this season. It would be a lot better to have her here than [Flatts], but sometimes you take what you can get,” he jokes.

