Leonard Cohen Scores Four Posthumous Nominations for Canada's Juno Awards

By Music News Group

Simone Joyner/Redferns via Getty ImagesLeonard Cohen may have passed away in November, but the acclaimed Canadian singer/songwriter will be vying for four honors this April at the 2017 Juno Awards, his home country’s equivalent of the Grammys.

Cohen, whose final studio effort, You Want It Darker, was released in October, received a nods in the Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year and Adult Alternative Album of the Year categories.

Cohen, whose many career achievements include induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, was 82 when he died following a battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Sarah McLachlan will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2017 Juno ceremony, while veteran folksinger Buffy Sainte-Marie will be presented with the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award. McLachlan also is in the running for the Adult Contemporary Album of the Year award, for Wonderland.

The 2017 Juno Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, April 2, in Ottawa and will air live on CTV. Check out the full list of nominees at JunoAwards.ca.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News