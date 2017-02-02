Lauryn Hill Pens Apology to Fans Following Tardiness to Pittsburgh Show

By Music News Group

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCLauryn Hill is sorry.

The “Ready or Not” singer has penned an apology note to Pittsburgh fans after arriving to her perform in the city three hours late Tuesday night.

On Facebook, she wrote, “We apologize for the extremely late start last night, there were factors out of our control. Due to the snow yesterday in NYC, half of my band, and some members of my crew, were stuck at LGA airport all day. After several cancelled and delayed flights throughout the day, they arrived late last night, and went straight to the venue for the show. The promoter notified people of the new start time through social media and as fans got to the venue,” she began.

“In hindsight, we should have cancelled the performance and rescheduled for a later date, but we decided to try and make it happen. We are working on scheduling another performance in Pittsburgh later this month, before the end of the tour, for the people who bought tickets to my show last night. More details will be announced over the next few days,” she added.

As previously reported, after leaving fans waiting for her concert in Pittsburgh to begin, she finally emerged on stage around 11:20 p.m. for her 8 p.m. show, and performed until nearly 1 in the morning. As a result, Lauryn soon became a trending subject on Twitter, with fans using memes and references to song lyrics and titles mocking the artist.

Last year, Lauryn explained in a Facebook message that she often arrives late to her performances not because she doesn’t care about her fans, but in order to align her energy with the time.

To my fans in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/uex4awMM2R — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) February 2, 2017

