Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour to Kick Off in August

Kevin Mazur/WireImageAfter posting a tour teaser Saturday night on Twitter, Lady Gaga has now revealed the details of her upcoming Joanne world tour.
According to dates posted on her website, the trek — her first as a solo headliner since 2014 — will get underway August 1 in Vancouver. North American tour dates — including shows at New York’s Citifield and Chicago’s Wrigley Field — will run through September and then the tour will head overseas. She’ll return to North America in November, starting in Detroit.
Check Gaga’s website for all on-sale dates, but the first batch of tickets will be available February 13.
Here are Lady Gaga’s announced North American tour dates:
8/1 — Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC
8/3 — Rogers Place Edmonton, AB
8/5 — Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
8/8 — The Forum Los Angeles, Ca
8/11– T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
8/13 — At&T Park San Francisco, CA
8/15 — Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
8/19 –Centurylink Center Omaha, NB
8/21 — Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN
8/23 — Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
8/25 — Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
8/28 — Citi Field New York, NY
9/1 — Fenway Park Boston, MA
9/4 — Bell Centre Montreal, QC
9/6 — Air Canada Centre Toronto, ON
9/10 — Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
11/5 — Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
11/7 — Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
11/10 — Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT
11/13 — Kfc Yum! Center Louisville, KY
11/15 — Sprint Center Kansas City, KS
11/16 — Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
11/19 — Verizon Center Washington, DC
11/20 — Ppg Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
11/28 — Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
11/30 — American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
12/1 — Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
12/3 — Toyota Center Houston, TX
12/5 — Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX
12/8 — American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
12/9 — Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
12/12 — Pepsi Center Denver, CO
12/14 — Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
