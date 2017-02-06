Lady Gaga's Joanne World Tour to Kick Off in August

According to dates posted on her website, the trek — her first as a solo headliner since 2014 — will get underway August 1 in Vancouver. North American tour dates — including shows at New York’s Citifield and Chicago’s Wrigley Field — will run through September and then the tour will head overseas. She’ll return to North America in November, starting in Detroit.

Check Gaga’s website for all on-sale dates, but the first batch of tickets will be available February 13.

Here are Lady Gaga’s announced North American tour dates:

8/1 — Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

8/3 — Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

8/5 — Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA

8/8 — The Forum Los Angeles, Ca

8/11– T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV

8/13 — At&T Park San Francisco, CA

8/15 — Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

8/19 –Centurylink Center Omaha, NB

8/21 — Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN

8/23 — Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH

8/25 — Wrigley Field Chicago, IL

8/28 — Citi Field New York, NY

9/1 — Fenway Park Boston, MA

9/4 — Bell Centre Montreal, QC

9/6 — Air Canada Centre Toronto, ON

9/10 — Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

11/5 — Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN

11/7 — Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

11/10 — Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT

11/13 — Kfc Yum! Center Louisville, KY

11/15 — Sprint Center Kansas City, KS

11/16 — Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO

11/19 — Verizon Center Washington, DC

11/20 — Ppg Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA

11/28 — Philips Arena Atlanta, GA

11/30 — American Airlines Arena Miami, FL

12/1 — Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

12/3 — Toyota Center Houston, TX

12/5 — Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX

12/8 — American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

12/9 — Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK

12/12 — Pepsi Center Denver, CO

12/14 — Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT

