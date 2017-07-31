Lady Gaga subpoenaed by Dr. Luke in Kesha defamation suit

By Music News Group

Andrea Gelardin & Ruth HogbenLady Gaga has been subpoenaed to give a deposition in Dr. Luke‘s defamation suit against Kesha.

The music producer’s legal team believes Gaga has “relevant information” regarding the case.

“In connection with Dr. Luke’s defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities,” Dr. Luke’s lawyer says in a statement. “Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha.”

The statement continues, “This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

A representative for Gaga tells Billboard in a statement, “As Lady Gaga’s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process.”

The statement adds, “Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”

Gaga has been an outspoken supporter of Kesha following Kesha’s sexual abuse allegations against Dr. Luke, birth name Lukasz Gottwald. Dr. Luke has denied Kesha’s allegations.

