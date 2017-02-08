Lady Gaga Responds to Super Bowl Body Shamers

On Tuesday, Gaga wrote on Instagram, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do.”

“I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed,” she continued, cleverly dropping in the name of her latest single. She added, “Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions.”

To her fans — who she credited as key part of the show, she said, “Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”

